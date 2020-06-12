5 tips from a chiropractor to save your back while working from your couch

When stay-at-home orders were put in place earlier this spring in response to COVID-19, millions of workers quickly moved to the home office. Easy enough, right? Grab your laptop, maybe a mouse and secondary monitor, and enjoy the sweatpants life while working from home.

As states reopen, we are starting to explore our new normal. But, for more than half of employed Americans who have worked from home during this crisis, we’re seeing signs that many will remain there longer than initially expected. Facebook, Alphabet, Salesforce, and Slack all recently announced they have no intention of expecting employees to return to office buildings until at least 2021. Additionally, Gartner recently surveyed 317 CFOs and finance leaders and learned that 74% will move at least 5% of their previously on-site workforce to permanently remote positions post COVID-19.

While sit-to-stand, ergonomically sound workstations are left abandoned and collecting dust in office buildings nationwide, we’re being told to soak in the work-from-home world for a little while longer. While working from home seems simple enough by definition, the truth is, there are deeper complexities and complications—starting with furniture unfit for work. Couches, folding chairs, beds, and coffee tables—all ingredients of very poor work-from-home setups even if you are in your designated space room—take a toll on our bodies and may eventually lead to workplace injuries.

As a chiropractor that works closely with employers to prevent on-site workplace injuries and promote healthy working conditions, these kinds of work-from-home environments make me cringe. Carpal tunnel, tendonitis, muscle sprain, degenerative disk disease, and other systemic health concerns can spring from a haphazard remote office. The good news is there are several ways to maintain a comfortable and functional work set up and also prevent long-term damage to your health.

If you’re feeling early-onset neck or back pain, numbness and tingling in the fingers, or swollen legs or feet, the time is now to make changes to your workstation if there’s any hope of coming out of the work-from-home war victorious. Consider the following practical tips.

Make sure your chair allows you to lean back

Proper positioning allows the spine and body frame to absorb gravity while allowing the least amount of stress on our muscles, ligaments, and tendons. To ensure your chair promotes proper alignment, imagine a vertical line running through your ear, shoulder, and hip. Then sit back into your chair and take advantage of the backrest. Add a pillow for extra comfort and support and avoid sitting on a bed or couch.

Use the 90-degree rule

For proper alignment of your arms and legs, ensure they are both parallel to the floor with a 90-degree angle at the elbow, hip, and the knee. Sitting with a 90-degree angle at the elbow, hip, and knee allow for the least amount of physical strain in a sitting position.