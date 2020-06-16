Content moderators alone can’t clean up our toxic internet

In the wake of Black Lives Matter protests spreading across the nation, Facebook content moderators are revolting over the way the company and its leadership are handling political speech that incites violence, specifically posts from U.S. President Donald Trump. Yet this struggle represents only the latest episode in the long-running saga moderators have faced as they have tried to combat the storm of online toxicity that has plagued the internet.

Following years of allegations that Facebook had failed to protect its moderators from the traumatic effects of viewing violent and harmful content, the social media giant finally agreed in mid-May to a $52 million settlement to compensate for content moderators’ mental health struggles. But this has done little to help moderators still on the job.

It’s clear that content moderation as we’ve long known it is not working as it should. The vast majority of the internet may be “clean”—yet moderators have struggled to keep up with the proliferation of toxic content, such as racist hate speech and images of sexual violence, in recent years. Not only that, the leaders of popular online platforms have too often failed to adequately support moderators facing such emotionally overwhelming content.

The disadvantages of the status quo run deeper. Human moderators are different from one another—two different moderators might make two different decisions on the same piece of content, complicating standardized procedures. It is naive to pretend that constant exposure to harmful content on the job doesn’t further impact moderators’ judgment and their ability to discern the wheat from the chaff. Over time, moderators become desensitized and exhausted, making them more prone to errors that allow toxic content to spread like wildfire. A moderator may approach the same image with a different mindset after two hours of browsing hateful materials as opposed to at the start of a shift.

Given these pitfalls, platforms like Facebook have increasingly turned to AI-based tools to filter out damaging content. One prominent method is identifying potentially toxic content based on keyword detection in texts. But this is far from a foolproof approach: False positives are common since the algorithm usually focuses on the context of a sole sentence. That means it misses a great deal of truly harmful content, so the heavy lifting is still left to human professionals. Simply put, traditional AI hasn’t solved the problems of scale or traumatic exposure it was supposed to address.

If moderators so frequently end up overburdened and standard AI has its own limitations, how can online platforms maximize the efficiency of their process to filter out harmful content while still pinpointing where human moderators can best intervene? How do online platforms lessen moderators’ fatigue and minimize their exposure to explicit, often traumatizing, material? The answer lies in contextual AI. Whereas traditional AI flags words, the contextual approach can take the entire history of an interaction into account.

Looking at online conversations in context

While traditional moderation tools often erroneously flag innocuous content as harmful while allowing toxic content to pass through the filter, contextual AI relies on multidisciplinary methods such as psychology and behavioral science to predict toxic content and filter it out before it causes significant harm. Rather than inserting a range of keywords to flag for detection, contextual AI solutions are trained to distinguish the harmless from the harmful by distilling the nuances of online speech.