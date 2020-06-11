The ‘Paw Patrol’ backlash shows how early pop culture ingrains a heroic depiction of police

There is a cultural reckoning happening, reevaluating how police and law enforcement is depicted in entertainment and its impact on our own ability to think and act critically on these issues.

Which brings us to Paw Patrol.

The children’s show about a team of puppies that help their community (albeit with what must be billions in technology, vehicles, and other equipment) has been put under the microscope, in particular its character Chase. Chase is a German Shepard pup and the team’s resident police officer.

Last week, when the show tweeted out a call to amplify Black voices, it was met with its own version of “Defund the Police.”

Perhaps naming your main character police dog “chase” is a bit tone deaf to the suffering of people who have actually been on the receiving end of dogs used as weapons by the police. My 3 year old calls his stuffed Chase “Jace”. — Laura C. Bernardo (@LauraCarmella) June 3, 2020

Obviously many of these calls are jokes, but invoking one of the most popular kids shows on the planet does illustrate the extent to which—and how young—we’re given an explicitly heroic view of police. According to The New York Times, crime shows are TV’s most popular genre, and are more than 60% of prime-time drama programming on the big four broadcast networks.