Vibrant kids drawings grace the June cover of ‘Vogue’ Italia to illustrate ‘Our New World’

Once the heralded home for celebrities and models, it is now showcasing a series of bold artistic choices. January’s sustainability issue opted for illustrations to avoid the significant travel footprint, electricity, and food waste involved with regular cover shoots. In response to the havoc and instability COVID-19 has brought to the world, April’s issue featured a blank white cover to symbolize the “title page of a new story that is about to begin.”

And now for June, Vogue Italia is handing the creative reins over to the kids.

For its “Our New World” cover story, Vogue Italia put a call out to 100 kids between the ages of 2 and 10 to reimagine the looks of the season. And from that group, eight artists were selected to have their work grace the cover of the magazine.

“Kids have been the most overlooked and least obvious victims of the pandemic,” said Emanuele Farneti, chief editor of Vogue Italia in a statement. “We’re starting from them to imagine a new world.”