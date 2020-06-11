This hilarious parody of an angry NASCAR fan races through a lot of hypocrisy

Who: Comedian Brent Terhune.

Why we care: On Wednesday afternoon, NASCAR announced it would no longer tolerate Confederate flag paraphernalia at any of its races. The organization’s move came during a week in which elite racer Dale Earnhardt Jr. came out in support of Black Lives Matter, and Bubba Wallace, the only black driver in the sport’s Cup Series, called for a ban on displays of the flag at races. The banning of what is widely considered a symbol of hate may seem like an obvious, grossly belated decision to many, but those who consider it an entrenched part of their heritage will have a tough time letting go. In a video recorded hours after NASCAR’s announcement, comedian Brent Terhune savagely sums up their questionable position in a pitch-perfect parody.

The Indianapolis-based comic designed his video to be confused with the real thing. Anyone casually scrolling through their Twitter feed yesterday afternoon might have come across the low-angle video of a burly man ranting directly to camera, beneath the caption “Nascar wants to ban the CONFEDERATE FLAG??? I DON’T THANK SO” and braced themselves for a certain kind of rant. What they got instead is an in-character obliteration of everything that makes progress-aggrieved sports fans’ position untenable. In a breezy two minutes, with a barely exaggerated Southern accent, Terhune channels the righteous fury of the MAGA boycotter. It’s a spot-on caricature of the loneliness that comes from much of the world denouncing your values, and the bewilderment of never questioning whether they may have a point.

Have a look at the full video below.