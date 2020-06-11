Walmart will finally stop locking up hair products aimed at African Americans

“We have made the decision to discontinue placing multicultural hair care and beauty products in locked cases,” the company said in a statement, according to multiple reports.

Many of its stores have been displaying these items in locked glass cases, though that’s not done by some other national chains carrying similar merchandise, such as fellow big-box retailers, supermarkets, and drugstores.

We reached out to Walmart for comment and will update if we hear back.

Two years ago, a Walmart customer sued the big-box chain for keeping African American toiletries under lock and key, claiming racial discrimination. At the time, the company said that certain items are more likely to be shoplifted and that stores decide how to display their merchandise.

Walmart has more than 340,000 black associates in the United States, according to a speech CEO Doug McMillon gave on Friday.

In the weeks since the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police, several companies and corporate bigwigs have been called out for racially insensitive remarks and behavior and discriminatory corporate cultures—from the CEO of CrossFit to Anna Wintour and Vogue magazine.