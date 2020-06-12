Why ‘The King of Staten Island’ will make you think differently about Pete Davidson

It’s no accident that the very first shot of The King of Staten Island is Pete Davidson as seen through a rearview mirror.

The Judd Apatow-directed dramedy, which hits VOD today, is Davidson’s earnest effort to make peace with his own past.

“To be honest, seeing it on screen feels really releasing,” the SNL star and tabloid fixture told the Washington Post recently. “Like, maybe, I could put this part of my life behind me and move forward.”

For Davidson, moving forward evidently involves cleaning out his entire closet, in full view of the public. At an unapologetically Apatovian two hours and 16 minutes, the semiautobiographical film unpacks its subject’s history, psychology, and self-analysis in spectacularly unflattering fashion. It handily reveals way more about Davidson than the comic’s candid, confessional recent Netflix special could, perhaps more than casual fans even want. You may not like Pete Davidson more after seeing this movie, but dammit, you will understand him.

Here’s what most people already know about Pete Davidson. He landed on Saturday Night Live at age 19, the youngest cast member since Eddie Murphy, after just three years of performing as a stand-up. (To put this achievement in perspective, it’s ordinarily a huge deal for a fledgling comic to book a single Colbert set in their first three years.) After making a splash with SNL desk pieces, and popping up in movies like Trainwreck and Set It Up, Davidson became a pop culture curiosity with his whirlwind engagement to Ariana Grande, which ended as quickly as it began. Although he has accrued a respectable if modest body of work in a relatively short period, the comic’s career has often been overshadowed by his personal life. Aside from his relationship with Grande and a blur of other famous brunettes in her wake, Davidson openly displays his struggles with addiction and mental health issues, and the unhealed wound of a firefighter father who died on 9/11.

In the movie version of Davidson’s life, the two main differences are that his career hasn’t taken off yet at age 24, and that he aspires to be a visual artist instead of a stand-up comedian. A lot of the rest is very much the same, right down to the Crohn’s Disease. Just as in real life, his character, Scott Carlin, still lives at home on Staten Island with his mother, Margie (Marisa Tomei), the nurse widow of a firefighter. Drugs, mental health, and an infinite scroll of tattoos: they’re all present and accounted for, too. The central conflict of the movie, though, stems from Margie starting to date Ray (Bill Burr), another firefighter, which forces Scott to confront the reality of his arrested development. In cowriting the screenplay for The King of Staten Island with Apatow, Davidson clearly had to do a lot of similar confronting himself.

That opening rearview mirror shot of Davidson takes place just before his character closes his eyes while driving on the highway, playing a one-sided game of chicken. It’s something the comic actually used to do as a teenager, just before his career took off. In the movie, as in real life, Scott ultimately loses the game, chickening out at the last second and maneuvering to (barely) avoid causing a fiery crash.