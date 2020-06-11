FBI warning: Mobile banking scams are going to rise. Here’s how to protect yourself

Mobile banking is more essential than ever due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation is warning people that an increase in hacking attempts and scams may follow.

The FBI’s online fraud wing said in a PSA published yesterday that it “expects cyber actors to attempt to exploit new mobile banking customers using a variety of techniques, including app-based banking trojans and fake banking apps.” Mobile banking was already on the rise before the pandemic, and the lockdowns that followed made it all the more essential. Banks saw a 200% spike in mobile banking signups at the beginning of April, and mobile banking traffic rose by 85% at the same time, according to Fidelity National Information Services.

The FBI urged users to be on the lookout for fake banking apps as well as trojans that disguise themselves as free tools—like third-party flashlight apps—and sneakily steal your login info when you open a legitimate banking app. Here’s what the feds had to say about what you can do to prevent these exploits.