With family by your side months into working from home, do you still have balance?

There’s a reason a growing number of studies are reporting that workers are struggling with their mental health as a result of COVID-19: our brains don’t like uncertainty. With working parents facing the ongoing uncertainty of what their work will look like for the foreseeable future, what their kids will spend the summer doing with so many camps cancelled, and when life will just become a little more normal, it’s no wonder that we’re finding work and life hard at the moment.

So how can we thrive amidst so much ongoing uncertainty?

The first thing to know is that feelings of stress and struggle are not signs that you are breaking, they are signs that something important to you is happening, which needs your attention. Rather than ignoring, suppressing, or projecting the struggle elsewhere, try to see your struggles as an opportunity for learning and growth. Journaling, talking to your boss or a colleague, and talking to your family about the struggles you’re experiencing can all help.

The second thing to know is that well-being is highly contagious as our beliefs and behavior spread through our interactions with each other. This means that if you want to thrive as you work from home with your kids around, you need to have a family plan to help care for each other’s well-being. The good news is that you’re much more likely to stick with your well-being behaviors when you have the support of people around you.

Finally, it’s important to know that your levels of well-being will ebb and flow based on what’s happening around you. This is why prioritizing tiny well-being challenges for yourself and your family throughout your workday can make it easier for everyone to thrive rather than driving each other crazy.

For example, in our busy household with two working parents and a 15-year-old and 10-year-old boy, our family ticks off a few “well-being challenges,” which are conveniently tacked up as a list on our fridge, in order to “earn” our technology use. Here is a sampling of these challenges.

1. Savor a jolt of joy

Give yourself a reason to smile by getting out into nature, thanking somebody for how they are making your day better or easier, or finding a favorite online clip, meme, or joke to share a laugh with somebody.