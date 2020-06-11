This is how companies can use this moment to make lasting change

This moment can serve as a turning point in history. It’s frustrating that police brutality and racism still exist, but it’s motivating seeing so many individuals and organizations find their voice and take part in the different methods of protest.

When companies first start work on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, they typically begin by focusing on improving race, gender, sexual orientation, and other demographic classifications through the hiring process. While they may initially attract candidates, they fail to retain them for one key reason: authenticity.

When employees don’t feel like they can bring their authentic selves to the workplace, they won’t feel comfortable sharing their ideas, offering their own perspectives, or discussing their passions. This dampens any diversity initiative and any real creativity that individuals can bring to the table.

While this has always been a problem, the societal turning point that we are at requires companies to foster a stronger environment of authenticity. It requires employees to bring their true selves to work and fight for progress on important causes by leveraging the company’s core competencies. It’s important to encourage employees to remain authentic and to leverage their diverse backgrounds to find their own way to protest through the context of their work in a way that lends their voice and expertise.

This promotes diversity in the workplace and allows individuals to support causes by elevating their company’s platform.

How to encourage DEI while supporting social causes

To facilitate DEI in the workplace, companies should:

Prioritize diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives to cultivate an environment that encourages employees to maintain their individuality and diverse background. Spend time brainstorming with and listening to employees on how to leverage the business’s core competencies to make a meaningful difference to social causes. Create and vocalize a plan that announces your company’s stance, illustrates immediate action, and holds your company accountable for the long term.

How to find your company’s place in creating progress

At Jopwell, our mission is to make a substantial and measurable impact on increasing Black, Latinx, and Native American representation in the workforce by partnering with organizations across the U.S. to recruit, retain, and support professionals of color. Today’s current events directly impact our team and the community that we serve.