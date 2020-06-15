This Atlanta jail will transform into a center for justice and equity

In downtown Atlanta, the city built a massive, 11-story city jail to house 1,300 inmates for low-level crimes like shoplifting. But the city now plans to turn it into a new center for equity. The project, which is going through a process of community discussion, may include mental health services, reentry programs, and a credit union, along with room for urban farming, housing, classrooms where students can work on getting a GED, and other community spaces.

Although calls for dismantling the current criminal justice system are escalating in Atlanta now—and have grown even more after a white police officer shot and killed Rayshard Brooks on Friday night, prompting the police chief to resign—the plans to transform the jail have been underway for months. For architect Deanna Van Buren, who is working on the design, it’s one of a series of projects focused on transforming the infrastructure of mass incarceration.

Van Buren, who co-founded the nonprofit design firm Designing Justice + Designing Spaces in 2015, has spent years pushing for the divest-invest model that is now gaining wider attention—the idea that communities should pull money out of the criminal justice system, and put more money into completely new systems of justice.

“What we had before and have today is an architecture of oppression, built on the backs of slaves and the bodies of prisoners,” the design team wrote in a recent blog post. “Now we are in a moment of protest and listening. What we will need is an architecture of liberation.”

In a project in California called Restore Oakland, the designers turned an old building into a center that includes rooms for restorative justice, where victims of crimes meet perpetrators and work through a process of understanding and forgiveness. The designers carefully thought through how the space could support that process—it’s accessible on public transit, comfortable and not institutional, private, and includes safe spaces for people to retreat if the conversation becomes too tense. There’s evidence that the process of restorative justice works: Research suggests that it builds empathy and reduces the chance that someone will commit another crime, and that it helps reduce PTSD in victims.

The center in Oakland also includes an on-site restaurant where people who go through the program (along with others in the community) get job training and support to launch worker-owned food businesses. Other space in the building is dedicated to nonprofits working on issues like immigration and tenants’ rights. Restoring Justice + Restoring Spaces helped the nonprofits negotiate the purchase of the land, so they can’t later be displaced. Those nonprofits are already beginning to add additional community programs. “Once you’re anchored in a place, you can then launch of all of these other initiatives,” Van Buren says. “This is why space matters, and ownership of space matters. It allows for all these other things to be done to build equity in communities.”

Other Restoring Justice + Restoring Spaces projects have tackled other pieces of the broken criminal justice system, like housing for people after they’ve been released from prison. Van Buren recently worked with a group of formerly incarcerated men and women to design a new type of mobile, pop-up plywood tiny home for inmates who have been recently released. A church in Oakland will be the first to use the new housing. “We’re trying to figure out how to make hundreds now, as part of the ramping up, because they provide dignity and privacy at a quarter of the cost of building out a whole room and they can be deployed more quickly,” she says.