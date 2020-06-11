Amid pandemic and protests, Cloudflare is defending vulnerable websites

Project Galileo, Cloudflare’s operation that gives free web attack protection and other services to nonprofits, media group,s and others, has seen a wave of signups from groups working on the COID-19 relief effort and fighting racism, the company says.

Overall, Project Galileo, which is marking its six-year anniversary, has seen a 60% increase in participants since last year, with more than 1,000 now receiving service through the program, according to Cloudflare.

And as recent events like the coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter protests after George Floyd’s killing have unfolded, they’ve led organizations working in those areas to sign up for protection. That’s generally due to both malicious traffic—such as attempted distributed denial of service attacks Cloudflare recently reported have been targeting racial justice groups—and a rise in legitimate visits as the public seeks information.

“The reality of what the service does is it addresses attacks but it also addresses in an increase in traffic,” says Alissa Starzak, the San Francisco company’s head of public policy and the lead on Project Galileo. “Most backend infrastructures can’t handle that if they’re not prepared for that.”

Cloudflare stores copies of web content on its own network of servers so bursts of requests don’t overwhelm the infrastructure of the organizations where it originates. The company also aims to filter out malicious traffic, including attempts to overwhelm servers with bogus requests in denial of service attacks. It also provides other services such as access control for customers’ internal sites, which has become useful with more people working remotely during the pandemic shutdowns.

“We try to work with the organizations that come in the door to give them the set of services that they actually need,” Starzak says.

Wrangling traffic

Since the coronavirus erupted, Cloudflare has managed traffic for groups including Coronasafe, which offers an open source guide to staying safe; Freifunk Munich, which offers online conferencing to schools and has seen a recent increase in denial of service attacks; and The Water Project, which provides access to water and sanitation in sub-Saharan Africa and has expanded to new communities amid the pandemic.