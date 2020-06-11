How to deal with an uncommunicative boss when you’re working remotely

In the best of times, it’s easy to feel out of touch with your manager. A casual nod in the corridor or a brief five-minute meeting may be all you get on any given day.

But those passing encounters may seem richly rewarding compared with the sound of silence that comes from a boss who’s working remotely. Sure, you’ve been on Zoom calls and Slack chats, but it just doesn’t seem like you’re in touch.

What can you do to bring that personal connection with your boss back, especially if they are not the best at communicating? Try these five strategies. They’ll do wonders for your morale, and they’ll likely make your boss feel good, too.

1. Say thank you

Everyone loves to be appreciated, even a boss who may seem self-contained or distant. If your team has recently gone remote, your supervisor is likely traversing some difficult terrain—so her remoteness could very well have nothing to do with you.

Reaching out to thank her for helping to make the transition easier, whether that came in the form of home office equipment, an extra day off, or holding virtual cocktail hour.

2. Update your boss on a project

One of the easiest and most useful ways to connect is to reach out and share an update on a project that is moving forward.

Suppose you’ve been working on a marketing plan for a month, and you haven’t gotten a call or text from your boss asking “How’s it going?” You’re losing your keenness about it, because you think no word from your manager means he could care less. That’s not necessarily true.