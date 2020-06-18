Just graduated? Here’s how to start looking for a job

Students and graduates around the country are grappling with the loss of job offers and in-person internships . So you’re not alone if you’ve just graduated and are wondering how to land your next opportunity. New job seekers are certain to face novel challenges. “I think it will work out fine in the end,” Tom Gimbel, CEO of LaSalle Network, told Fast Company . “[But] the landscape is different for new job seekers.”

For parties on both sides of the job hunt, things are changing quickly. Many college students and graduates finished their classes online and participated in online graduations. HR and recruiters are leaning more heavily on virtual tools. Moreover, the entry-level industries most in demand are changing, too.

If you’re searching for a new job and trying to demonstrate your best skills, remember it’s not only about emphasizing your academic achievements, but also—cue the flashbacks to college applications—how well-rounded you are.

Here are five helpful tips to get you started on your search for an entry-level role:

1. Open yourself up to every new opportunity

Students should take advantage of their “learning mindset” when researching job opportunities. On the other side, small businesses can benefit by bringing these bright, young minds into their fold. After the dust has settled from the current crises, students who have established strong connections during this uncertain period may secure a full-time opportunity.

As Fast Company contributor Andrew Fennell writes, many entry-level hires demonstrate a few key characteristics. These new employees show they are willing to learn, possess a strong work ethic, and are interested in the company’s work. Candidates who can demonstrate they are flexible and positive-minded are more likely to stand out.

2. Consider your hirer’s “pain points”

To stand out in an applicant-heavy field, pay special attention to how you can provide value. Think about how what the company desires matches up with some of your biggest achievements. To reframe this thinking, consider what and where the hirer’s “pain points” are as you prepare for an interview. Then make sure you emphasize how you could help.