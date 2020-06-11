Rain and wind bring 1,000 tons of microplastics to U.S. protected lands every year

When people talk about keeping our public lands free from plastic pollution, most people would picture an empty soda bottle, littered onto a trail. But while that kind of plastic might be easier to spot (and clean up), those same lands are being inundated by another kind of trash: microplastic—pieces 5 millimeters or less—that are so small they can be blown by the wind or evaporated into clouds and deposited by rainstorms. Though they’re tiny, together they add up to tons and tons of plastic ending up in protected areas.

The discovery comes from a new study conducted at Utah State University and published in Science, in which professor Janice Brahney and her team analyzed samples collected over 14 months from 11 national parks and wilderness areas. Brahney, whose scientific work has been focused on how the atmosphere affects what’s in dust and soils in isolated ecosystems, didn’t actually intend to research microplastics. When her team started this effort, the goal was to understand how the atmosphere deposited nutrients onto remote soils.

“To be totally honest, I didn’t expect plastic in my samples. That was a surprise,” she says. “Because I’m really interested in what dusts are composed of, I started looking at them under the microscope to see how much was mineral matter and how much was organic matter . . . but what I saw, in addition to minerals and organics, were brightly colored pieces of plastic.” As soon as her team realized the quantity of microplastics they were seeing in their samples, she says, they refocused their research efforts.

Since learning more about plastics, Brahney sees that she should have anticipated finding microplastics even on remote, protected lands. Still, the total amount of plastic is startling. Based on multiple samples from those 11 sites in conservation areas, the researchers calculated that more than 1,000 tons of microplastics rain down on these lands annually. Those protected lands in the western U.S. account for only 6% of the total land cover nationwide

“It’s definitely an extrapolation, and we need a lot more data and information,” Brahney says. “But one of the benefits in making these estimates in remote locations is that they’re not influenced by very local activity. . . . That’s why we felt we could extrapolate from one point sample in the park to the entire park.”

The biggest category of these microplastics was fibers related to clothing. Samples included polyester, nylon, polypropylene, and PTFE, which is used in technical wear such as waterproof jackets. Other fibers likely came from industrial origins, such as carpeting. Because plastic breaks up into such tiny pieces, it was harder for the researchers to identify what the other plastic particles originally were, but Brahney says they identified a lot of common plastics such as polyethylene and polystyrene. About 30% of the particles were multicolored microbeads, though not the kind used in cosmetics. Instead, these probably came from paint and industrial coatings that are applied through aerosol sprays.

Those plastics are borne into the parks by both rain and wind. Researchers looked at spatial data about how air masses moved, along with population density data, and found that the plastics that rained down seemed to originate more from nearby sources: The amount was heavily influenced by nearby cities and populations. “Then we were able to say, okay, on this date where we saw a really high deposition rate, the air mass passed through two major cities, or interacted with this many people,” Brahney says. “[This implies] that cities and people can be the primary source of plastics to the atmosphere.”