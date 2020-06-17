Why you still need to take time off when working from home

Under the best of circumstances, working from home full-time can throw a wrench into work-life balance. And, when your office is shut down, and everyone else is working remotely, too, the pressure to always be present can heat up. After all, it’s tempting when you’re sitting on the couch watching 90-Day Fiancee on a Tuesday evening to also be on your laptop, getting a jump on tomorrow’s to-do list.

It’s no wonder many of us are putting in longer hours. An April 2020 survey by Blue Jeans found that remote workers are tacking on an additional 3.13 hours per day while working from home. Among those who feel like productivity superstars? Well, they’re logging 4.64 hours more.

Burnout is a big threat

“Your team has never been more at risk of burning out,” Laszlo Bock, CEO of Humu, former Google senior vice president of People Operations, and Fast Company contributor. A recent survey by Monster found that roughly 50% of respondents who were working from home during the pandemic are feeling burned out. And 52% of respondents aren’t planning to take any time off.

That’s a problem, says performance coach Heidi Pozzo. The lines of work and home life have blurred even more than previously. The flexibility that she has advocated to allow people to balance their personal and professional needs has given way to one bit morass of responsibilities with little time to decompress, she says. “I’m a big believer in focusing on results and not ‘butt in chair’ time,” she says.

And, sometimes, it can feel like there’s no escape. Business closures limit the opportunity to plan lunch with a friend or a trip to the gym to get a break. When everyone knows you’re working from home—and they are, too—it’s tough to create an excuse to get a little bit of time for yourself. They know you’re there. Experts say there are some strategies that can help you rein in the work, establish some boundaries, and take a little time for yourself. And, at their core, they boil down to two key elements: routines and resources.

Assess your resources

Everyone is dealing with different circumstances and resources during this pandemic. Some may have children, family members, or pets who add demands. Some may be managing on their own, while others may have a spouse or others with whom to share responsibilities. Your ability to separate work and life may “depend on the number of personal demands you have on your time,” says psychologist Dr. Eric Frazer, the author of The Psychology of Top Talent. Take stock of the demands on your time and any opportunities you have for assistance, delegation, or management, he says.

Those resources may not be what you immediately think of, either, says Samantha Rembo, head of Customer Connect & Accessibility at Intuit. Understanding the company’s benefits, including mental health support is a priority for managers. Employees need to know that support is there for them if they need it, she says.