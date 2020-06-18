Despite shaky legality, Trump’s Section 230 executive order is still dangerous

When Donald Trump issued his May 28 executive order on “online censorship,” it looked like little more than a temper tantrum. The announcement came down the day after Twitter took the unprecedented step of labeling two presidential tweets with fact check information.

The order seemed to take a wild swing at Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which shields tech companies from lawsuits over the content users post on their platforms as well as the decisions companies make about removing harmful content. The order says some tech companies have abused these protections. But the White House can’t change the law without the Congress, so the order asks the Department of Justice to write up a Section 230 repeal bill. The bill, called the “Limiting Section 230 Immunity to Good Samaritans Act,” was introduced Wednesday by a quintet of GOP firebrands, including Senators Josh Hawley (R-MO), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Mike Braun (R-IN), Tom Cotton (R-AR), and Kelly Loeffler (R-GA). The legislation requires tech companies to apply their community guidelines consistently and “in good faith.” Any tech company that breaches its duty of good faith would have to pay $5,000 plus attorney’s fees to each user who complained, the bill says.

The response to the DOJ’s language and the resulting bill came immediately.

“[T]his legislation would expose popular social media services to a wave of new lawsuits that would undercut their ability and willingness to effectively moderate their platforms,” said Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF) vice president Daniel Castro in a statement. “While this legislation is unlikely to gain broad support, it represents yet another attempt to intimidate companies from enforcing fair and reasonable online content moderation practices by threatening to poke holes in the intermediary liability protections that have formed the legal foundation of the internet economy.”

But the Section 230 bill is just one prong of the executive order’s attack on social networks. The order’s main purpose is to direct several agencies to use the existing law to put tech companies’ content moderation practices under the microscope, explains Sherwin Siy, senior public policy manager and counsel for the Wikimedia Foundation, which operates Wikipedia.

Even if there is no ‘there’ there from a legal point of view, the government agencies can still use investigations to intimidate.” Sherwin Siy, Wikimedia Foundation

“It asks the FTC and the FCC to begin investigating, and it asks the Justice Department to start putting content moderation into a deceptive practices framework,” Siy says. The Federal Trade Commission could potentially sue a social media company for moderating content in a different way than described within its published community guidelines. Wikipedia has a unique interest in this because all of its content comes from users, and it also relies on users for content moderation.

The agencies would have to form new policies based on the order, which typically takes months or years to hash out. And the minute they try an enforcement action based in the new policies, it will almost certainly be challenged in court by any number of digital and civil rights groups. In the time needed for all this to happen, Donald Trump may no longer reside at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.