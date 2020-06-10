To close corporate America’s inequality gap, we need to end discrimination against Black job applicants

Two viruses are plaguing our country: COVID-19 and persistent and institutionalized racism. For Black Americans who are hit the hardest by both, they are also dealing with an unemployment rate at a level we haven’t seen since the Great Depression.

While our country reckons with yet another case of police brutality against a Black person, some allies have stepped up. Most significantly last week was Alexis Ohanian, Redditt’s cofounder, who resigned from the board while calling for that seat to be given to a Black candidate.

As one of the few Black women to be in leadership in the tech industry, I was stunned and encouraged. Companies and executives throw around the word “diversity” far too often without developing efforts which bear fruit in meaningful ways.

Now, all corporations and individuals in positions of power must practice what their recent social media posts promise—that they will help dismantle systemic racism.

One of the most impactful ways to do that is to stop discriminating against Black job applicants.

The reality is that when most corporations are faced with a large volume of résumés for a job opening, they try to reduce the pile to a manageable number. This is typically done—either deliberately or through haste—by using a narrow set of criteria like the person’s name, which college they attended, and where they live. Black and brown applicants are more likely to be disadvantaged due to not always living in the “right” neighborhoods or not having attended the “preferred” colleges, even though none of this relates to whether someone is qualified for a position.

The result is applicants with white-sounding names get 50% more callbacks than applicants with Black-sounding names, even with identical professional experiences.