The internet’s favorite psychiatrist has a game plan for your mental health

Fast Company’ s podcast Creative Conversation is doing a special three-part series covering specific issues within the ongoing protests for racial equality. Every Thursday this month, we’ll be spotlighting the creatives and professionals using their backgrounds, skills, and platforms to push for lasting change.

2020 has to be one of the most destabilizing years on record.

The heath crisis and economic fallout of COVID-19 ushered in the year, a highly divisive presidential election will cap things off, and right now the ongoing emergency of police brutality and systemic racism has resurged in full force following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade, and more.

The high anxieties surrounding all the political, social, and health-related unrest has pushed the conversation of mental health to the forefront—and the black community should be the most mindful.

From COVID-19 affecting black people at disproportionate rates to the current battle for substantive changes to the mechanisms of racism running the country, the black community continues to face elevated levels of stress, which can cause significant and lasting damage to physical and mental health.

However, a large part of that particular battle is recognizing poor mental health in the first place—and, for some, getting around preconceived hangups of seeking help.

Dr. Jessica Clemons, MD, is a renowned psychiatrist in New York City who has been a trailblazer in the community for using her platform to help reduce the stigma and confusion around mental health with a steady stream of Q&A sessions and tips on Instagram, and her IRL conversation series Be Well.