Brands keep apologizing for racism. Why do all their posts look the same?

Over the last few weeks, as protestors have taken to the streets to advocate for racial justice, brands have felt compelled to be part of the conversation. It hasn’t always gone smoothly.

In many cases, people have pointed to the hypocrisy of the bland Instagram statements, questioning the makeup of their executive teams or their efforts during the rest of the year. When Book of the Month published a post encouraging followers to “Read Black authors,” many asked why the club itself hasn’t featured many black authors.

In other cases, employees have offered detailed accounts of the racism and discrimination they say they experienced working at those brands. Gabriella Sanchez, who worked at Bando for two years, described how founder Jen Gotch took employees to lunch and spoke in what Gotch herself described as a “plantation accent.”

Now, companies are trotting out apologies: Among them, the founders of Reformation, Dollskill, Refinery29, and Bando, who have all acknowledged that they’ve messed up in the past and pledged to do better. (The latter two have said they will step down from top roles at their companies.)

These apologies are popping up every day, and the visual language is so similar, it’s starting to look formulaic. Many choose to voice their remorse and contrition through words on Instagram, without any images. Instead, there are lengthy written statements that often take up many slides, describing all the ways the brand or founder has failed, and all the ways they’re planning to do penance, including making donations and diversifying their teams. Posts on founders’ personal accounts are no less bland and impersonal than those on the corporate accounts.