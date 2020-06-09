Women’s entrepreneurship: The fuel driving economic recovery

As America takes its first steps to economic recovery, women entrepreneurs will be at the forefront. Women’s entrepreneurship has been outpacing the overall workforce over the past five years with that growth curve expected to continue.

Between 2014 and 2019:

The number of women-owned businesses increased 21 percent to a total of nearly 13 million, while all businesses increased only 9 percent

Total employment by women-owned businesses rose 8 percent (to 9.4 million), while for all businesses the increase was 1.8 percent

Revenue rose 21 percent to $1.9 trillion, slightly higher than the rate for male-owned businesses

While the number of women-owned businesses grew 21 percent from 2014 to 2019, firms owned by women of color grew at double that rate (43 percent)

Private technology companies led by women are more capital-efficient, achieving 35 percent higher ROI, and, when venture-backed, 12 percent higher revenue than startups run by men, according to the Kauffman Foundation

But not all the news is positive.

While these businesses contribute greatly to the economy and society, their ultimate potential for impact can be limited due to the financial, cultural, and political barriers women often face as they scale their businesses.

Venture capital investment in all-female founding teams hit $3.3 billion in 2019, representing only 2.8 percent of capital invested across the entire U.S. startup ecosystem

Fewer than 10 percent of decision-makers at U.S. VC firms are women

Overall, men receive an average loan size of $43,916while women receive an average loan size of $38,942—almost $5,000 less

This is why Dell Technologies and Fast Company have come together to create a multi-level initiative designed to celebrate the journey and ingenuity of female entrepreneurship, while providing a community and resources for women founders through Dell Women’s Entrepreneurship Network (DWEN). This partnership will shine a light on some of DWEN’s most inspiring member companies and leaders.

Fast Company, led by dynamic Editor-in-Chief Stephanie Mehta, has been a huge supporter of women in business, entertainment and design. Recent cover stories have featured Marie Kondo and her empire, venture capitalist Arlan Hamilton, and Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder and CEO of Bumble.

For 25 years, Fast Company magazine has been the go-to publication for articles on innovation, design, and technology. Magazine franchises include “Most Innovative Companies,” “World Changing Ideas,” “Innovation by Design,” and “Most Creative People.”