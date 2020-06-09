Nikola Motor Company: 7 things to know about the rising Tesla competitor

When it comes to electric vehicles, you might feel it’s “Tesla, Tesla, Tesla” (said in your best Jan Brady voice), but the iconic car company will have to share the road—and the person it’s named after—with a competitor of growing interest to investors and the press.

Say hello to Nikola Motor, which drove the stock market crazy on Monday, more than doubling its per-share price. Now, it’s $77.96 in early-afternoon trading.

Here’s what you need to know about the company: