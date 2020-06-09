Daniel Radcliffe rebukes J.K. Rowling’s latest tweets about trans women

The creator of Harry Potter seems to have lost Harry Potter himself, as Daniel Radcliffe comes to the defense of trans women in the wake of J.K. Rowling’s latest Twitter fiasco.

As some readers may recall, Rowling capped off the year 2019 by wading into the waters of Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminism. (For those who don’t know, TERF is a popular term to describe women who deny trans women any measure of legitimacy.) The author declared her support for Maya Forstater, a tax expert who had just been fired by the Centre for Global Development over her tweets questioning U.K. government plans to allow people to self-identify by the gender they please. (One of her tweets included a flat-out declaration that “men cannot change into women.”)

After six rather eventful months since Rowling’s last offending tweets, she returned over the weekend with another batch that further burnished her TERF credentials.

It started with a tweet ridiculing a publication for running an article about global menstrual health with an inclusive headline that refers to “people who menstruate.”

‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

When Twitter users responded negatively to Rowling’s tweet, the author proceeded to, as the kids say, “tweet through it,” explaining herself in a way that only exacerbated things.