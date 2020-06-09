Apple will announce it’s ditching Intel chips in its Macs later this month

Apple is set to announce the most radical change to its Mac line of computers in the company’s history. As Bloomberg reports , at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference the company will unveil that it is switching its Mac computers from Intel chips to Apple-made ARM chips starting in 2021.

The rumor of such a switch has been floating around for years, but now Apple is officially committing to the jump. Bloomberg says that Apple is making the switch because it was worried that Intel’s slow and low chip performance gains would “derail some future Macs.”

The first Macs to use Apple’s custom-made silicon are said to debut in 2021, but Apple is announcing the move at WWDC in a few weeks to give developers the time they’ll need to recode their software to run on the new chips. The chips will be based on Apple’s upcoming custom-made A14 chipset that will be used in its new iPhones later this year.

According to Bloomberg, the benefits of Apple’s own custom-made Mac ships will be:

“sizable” graphics performance gains

artificial intelligence improvements

more power-efficient Macs, which means that they can be thinner and lighter

It’s also important to note that though the new Mac chips will be based on the A-series chips found in iPhones, new Macs will not run iOS; they will continue to run the macOS operating system.

WWDC, where Apple is expected to announce the new chips, will take place in just a few weeks on June 22. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, WWDC will be an online-only event this year.