Google is placing ads next to COVID-19 misinformation on conspiracy sites

By allowing these sites to monetize, Google is helping to spread health misinformation and profiting at the same time, argues Daniel E. Stevens, executive director for the Campaign for Accountability, a nonprofit that publishes critical research about tech giants through the Tech Transparency Project. “Despite its public commitments, Google is not going to turn off the firehose of advertising dollars that flow to snake oil salesmen promoting misinformation about the coronavirus,” Stevens said in a statement.



Independent researchers at both the Tech Transparency Project and the Global Disinformation Index have published reports detailing when and where Google placed ads next to health misinformation on third-party websites. In its report, the Tech Transparency Project identified 97 websites that habitually publish false information and use Google ads to generate income. The Global Disinformation Index publishes monthly reports of ads placed on conspiracy theory sites. In March, the Global Disinformation Index found 1,400 sites spreading COVID-19 misinformation in Europe earned a collective $76 million from ad tools, with the majority of it coming from Google. Both institutions say that Google is profiting off health conspiracies while publicly committing to fighting COVID-19 misinformation.

Google representative Christa Muldoon says, “We have strict publisher policies that govern the content ads can run on. We specifically prohibit publishers from misrepresenting themselves or their products and have also taken an aggressive approach to COVID-19 content that causes direct user harm or spreads medical misinformation. When a page or site violates our policies, we take immediate action and remove its ability to monetize.” In this case, the company says, the websites or articles where it placed ads did not violate its policy.

In May and June, advertisements for primary care center One Medical appeared on a conspiracy theory website called Waking Times next to the following headline, “The Coronavirus Vaccine As Source of Dangerous Invasion.” The article doesn’t say vaccines are harmful directly, but rather weaves together inaccurate information sources alongside trustworthy ones, painting vaccines in a negative light and sowing doubt about a future COVID-19 vaccine.

One Medical has now blacklisted the site. “One Medical works hard to be a continued source of reliable, clinically vetted information on important healthcare topics, including COVID-19, and we take the fight against misinformation seriously,” the company tells Fast Company. In addition to One Medical, Google placed advertisements for AAA, AARP, Coronavirus.gov, Geico, Lending Tree, Subaru, UNICEF, and The United States Forest Service next to health misinformation.

Historically, Google has been averse to policing misinformation on its own platforms and within its ad network. However, since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, the company has taken a more aggressive position against content that could harm viewers. In April, Google committed $6.5 million to fact-checkers and organizations actively combating COVID-19 misinformation. It’s also taken steps across all of its platforms to raise factual information to the top of pages, suppress dubious claims, and pull down information that actively harms human health. In employing these new standards, Google has been very nuanced about what content violates its policies, and it’s not always clear what constitutes information that poses a risk to human health.