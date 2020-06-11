In South Korea, you can see every store where COVID-19-positive people have been

While Americans watch the number of the coronavirus cases in their home states and cities tick up, they have few—if any—details about where people are getting infected or what the risk of going to, say, their local grocery store might be. In South Korea, the situation is different: People receive detailed alerts via text message whenever someone in their neighborhood is newly diagnosed. The messages name the specific businesses that person had recently visited, and what travel route they took to get there.

This type of public disclosure, made possible by legislation passed after the South Korean MERS outbreak in 2015, allowed businesses that hadn’t seen infected customers or staff to stay open—preventing as severe an economic fallout from the pandemic as the U.S. experienced—and was more effective in reducing COVID-19 deaths than broad stay-at-home orders, according to recent National Bureau of Economic Research working paper.

South Korea and the U.S. both identified their coronavirus outbreaks on January 13. As of May 22, South Korea’s total number of cases was 11,142. The U.S. had more than 1,570,000. South Korea’s prominent testing was one reason, but Munseob Lee, an assistant professor of economics at UC San Diego and co-author of this research, says he wanted to look more closely at the country’s innovative public disclosure practice.

Twice a day, local Korean authorities publish a list of confirmed cases along with where and how those people traveled in the last few days, based on GPS data and credit card transactions “People see that information and then they can avoid going to high-risk neighborhoods,” Lee says. “Or, say I went there—maybe three days ago I was at the Starbucks in this specific neighborhood—then there’s a possibility I was also next to [the] infected person. So then if I have symptoms, I can get tested.”

Armed this information, people actually changed their behaviors, the researchers say. According to foot traffic and GPS data, South Koreans changed their commuting behavior in response to district-specific information, especially on weekends, and particularly for those over 60 years old. Researchers saw an 18% drop in weekend commuting for those under 60, and a 44% drop for those 60 and older, to downtown Seoul when the number of infected cases there peaked. In general, residents traveled to districts with known cases less compared to their behavior before the cases were publicized, even though there was no government-imposed lockdown. In the U.S., where states had varying stay-at-home orders, people struggled to follow those orders or social distance while out, like when grocery shopping, according to reports. One analytical tool from the University of Maryland estimated that on average, a government stay-at-home order resulted in “just a 4.3% change in behavior.”

“Under the full lockdown . . . there are certain people who cannot work from home, and there are certain people with low health risk who may still want to go out,” Lee says. “Under the Korean strategy, the people could still go to the low-risk neighborhoods, and people with high health risk, say the elderly population or the vulnerable population, could decide to stay at home. That kind of selective or targeted social isolation was possible.”

The UC San Diego researchers modeled three different scenarios—no changes to behavior, a partial shutdown, and a lockdown—and compared that to public disclosure system in Seoul. Compared to the scenario with no behavior changes, public disclosure reduced the number of COVID-19 cases by 400,000 and deaths by 13,000 in the city Seoul over two years.