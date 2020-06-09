Do bike lanes actually make cyclists safer?

In 2004, I was working a summer job as a bike messenger in Boston when I was struck by a car in an intersection. I ended up in the hospital, undergoing extensive surgery to have a metal plate inserted from my left wrist up my forearm—I can still feel it whenever I type. Lying there on the operating room table, I wondered if this would have happened if there were better protections for cyclists.

The whole premise of bike lanes is that giving cyclists a dedicated space will allow them to ride safely and coexist with vehicle traffic. And yet, bike lanes don’t always make cyclists safer—and sometimes they offer no protections at all. New York City, for example, has reported 34,112 collisions between cyclists and motorists since 2014, despite the addition or enhancement of about 330 miles of bike lanes (with 27 cyclists killed in 2019, the most of any year since 2000).

As COVID-19 inspires more people to use bikes as a transportation option, it seems likely that accidents—and fatalities—will rise as well. We need to examine whether the bike lane improvements that cities are investing in actually make roads safer for cyclists. And if they’re not, why? How can cities design them to be them safer?

Crunching the numbers on crashes

I teamed up with Smart Design’s engineering intern Anna Bernbaum to analyze bike lanes using open data sets from three major cities: New York, Boston, and San Francisco. We looked at each city’s number of collisions before and after bike lanes were installed, adjusting to account for the overall increase in ridership (which of course would make the number of collisions go up).

We also wanted to know if bike lane design was a factor. During our study, we were able to identify three main types of bike lane improvement: conventional lanes designated with painted white lines, protected bike lanes separated from car lanes by a physical buffer, and painted whole lanes (usually green) with icons called “sharrows” indicating where cars and bikes share the lane. Would the data show a significant difference between these improvements?

Finally, we looked at whether collisions tended to occur in intersections or on streets. We combined collision data since 2012 with bike lane improvements over the same period. (You can explore the relationship between collisions and bike lanes in our online interactive heatmap.)

The results of our study were undeniably compelling. As we expected, lanes protected by physical barriers resulted in a decrease in collisions over time, while the most common improvements—conventional painted lanes—did little to affect collisions much either way. But there were some surprises, as well: While collisions in San Francisco decreased a fair amount after bike lane improvements, New York City’s bike lanes experienced a marked increase in collisions over time—especially, it seemed, in its “sharrow” lanes. How could that be?