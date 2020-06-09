8 ways to make lasting change for Black-owned businesses

If you’ve been reading and listening to Black voices in the wake of the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd, one thing is very clear: This has to be more than a social media moment. Let’s start with the acknowledgment that systemic racism has been with us for 400 years and is just as virulent and present as ever.

For those of us in venture capital and the tech industry, there is daily work we should all be doing in our workplaces, in our homes, and our communities to focus on making concrete change within our own organizations and extended networks. Many of us have been quiet, but as founder Freddie Harrel, CEO of Radswan, said on our Zoom call last week, “It is a great privilege to be nervous about what to say.” We encourage you to overcome that nervousness and begin the work in earnest. If you haven’t gone deeper into the issues affecting Black lives in America, we urge you to start. We’ve been drawing from a breadth of Black voices, social justice organizations, and anti-racism reading to learn how to be better allies. These are eight steps we can all commit to and stick with when media coverage dies down and the pandemic is over. We can do more to be better allies and drive capital to founders who are Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC). This is just a start, and we’d ask both our Black and non-Black venture and start-up colleagues to add their thoughts to help further define these ideas. Acknowledge systemic racism This extends from your company, your firm, and your fund, to your life. No matter how attuned to racism we think we are, our processes and decisions have been negatively impacted by systemic racism. As CEO and cofounder of Uncharted Power Jessica O. Matthews noted, “You have to make yourself uncomfortable every day until it’s no longer uncomfortable. That means committing to intentional review of every step in your process. It’s going to slow you down for a while; accept that.” Talk about what’s happening with your team and your employees. We’re guided by the advice of Dynasti Hunt, managing director of talent and equity at Third Sector: “Be mindful of opening up meetings and interactions with ‘How are you?’ or ‘How was your weekend?’ right now, which could retrigger or dismiss the experience of your Black colleagues. Acknowledge what is happening and share your empathy. [But first] ask your Black colleagues if they’d like to make space to talk before you do so (not everyone will be ready), and IF your Black colleagues do say yes—listen but don’t place the burden on them to educate you or to create space for your own feelings of helplessness.” Read the detailed thread from Dynasti here: 5 dos and don’ts for white leaders and colleagues who want to discuss racism at work.

VCs can introduce their underrepresented general partner colleagues to limited partners. Don’t just send a one-line introduction and pat yourself on the back. Take the time to expand your general partner network and give meaningful referrals. Use your privilege to donate to and act for organizations driving systemic change against racism Do support the bail funds for demonstrators, especially the city-specific bail funds. You can find a list here. But recognize that the bail issue is much bigger than today’s protests. Sixty-five percent of people held in local jails have not been convicted of any crime. They are stripped of their freedom because they couldn’t pay the cash bail. They end up losing jobs and contact with their families, and all too frequently they plead guilty to a charge just to get out. Consider supporting organizations driving systematic change such as bailproject.org, which is working to end the racial and economic disparities in the bail system and combat mass incarceration. We can give our time, and empower our teams as well, to make calls on behalf of organizations such as Communities United for Police Reform, who are pushing to repeal legislation, such as 50-A in New York, that keeps police misconduct private, or to mayors’ offices to adopt the model use of force policy from Campaign Zero (h/t to Kanyi Maqubela for this easy-to-understand breakdown of state-by-state use of force policies). We can also offer to match our employees’ or our founders’ and their teams’ donations. Vote and hold candidates accountable for the issues that matter We have an opportunity and an obligation to create change in November. Black Lives Matter has launched #WhatMattersMost2020 to focus voters on key issues such as racial injustice, police brutality, criminal justice reform, and voter suppression. BIPOC will make up a third of the eligible voters in November. One in 10 eligible voters will be Gen Z. Engage your community, promote voter registration, and give time to organizations such as Spread the Vote, the ACLU, the Brennan Center for Justice, Adopt a State, and Rock the Vote to make sure that everyone who has the right to vote is allowed to do so. This goes beyond the national election. The elected officials who matter most in reforming police departments and the criminal justice system work at the state and local levels. They are mayors and county executives, DAs, and state’s attorneys. Voter turnout in local elections is abysmal, and they are often won or lost by hundreds of votes. Let’s impact those outcomes by giving employees time to canvas and time to vote, and by setting an example by putting in time ourselves.

Nisha Dua and Susan Lyne are cofounders and general partners of BBG Ventures, an early-stage fund that invests in female-founded consumer tech companies transforming our lived experiences. A version of this article originally appeared on Medium and is reprinted with permission.