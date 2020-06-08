5 takeaways from John Oliver’s outstanding ‘Last Week Tonight’ episode on defunding the police

The murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police two weeks has awakened more Americans than ever before to the existence of racist police brutality.

According to a survey from Yahoo News/YouGov, 61 percent of Americans recognize that race was a “major factor” in Floyd’s death. Not only do most Americans support the ongoing protests that have followed Floyd’s murder, more of them are more troubled by the police violence that sparked them than they are by the occasional violence that has resulted from them. Americans largely seem to agree that the police as an institution is in desperate need of some kind of overhaul.

Of course, there’s a lot of disagreement about what that overhaul might look like, along with a collective misunderstanding of the deep-rooted problems that have led us here. Over the weekend, John Oliver stepped into the fray with a plus-size episode of Last Week Tonight entirely devoted to this topic.

While the whole episode is worth watching for anyone interested in the conversation about police reform, here are five key takeaways.

The scope of the problem

After establishing what this episode will not be focusing on (Donald Trump, looters), Oliver rattles off some statistics that should alarm all the people who have not already internalized them just from being out in the world. Minneapolis police have been found to use force against black people at a full seven times the rate that they have against white people. Black Americans are about two and a half times as likely to be killed by police as white people. And at the rate we’ve been going, one in a thousand black men can expect to be killed by police. These statistics prove that the instances of police brutality caught on camera are merely the tip of the iceberg.

The historic roots of the problem

While police have long enjoyed a generous portrayal of the job in countless movies and TV shows, from Dirty Harry to Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the roots of the job look a lot less noble by today’s standards.

“For much of history, law enforcement meant enforcing laws that were specifically designed to subjugate black people,” Oliver says. He then details how some of America’s earliest law enforcement units were slave patrols, which simply evolved into a new form with similar designs after slavery ended. There’s a clear line that runs from the purpose of those first forms of police to racist policies like Stop and Frisk in New York City, which disproportionally affected BIPOC citizens at a rate of 90%.