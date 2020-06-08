Stimulus check portal deadline: Some low-income non-filers still need to register, IRS says

The IRS is signaling that many low-income Americans—the demographic that most desperately needs stimulus checks—have not yet received Economic Impact Payments.

The holdup is that those who did not file tax returns in 2018 or 2019 need to register at the Non-Filers Portal, so that the IRS knows that they are eligible. “There remain people eligible for these payments who need to take action,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. The IRS is launching an “extensive outreach and education effort” aimed at low-income populations and non-English-speaking households, including these informational materials for organizations that work with underserved populations.

Though 159 million Americans have received $267 billion in payments, low-income people either may not know that they need to enter their information into the portal, or might not have internet access, or might not have the necessary information to plug into the portal (mailing address, Social Security numbers of applicant, spouse and all dependents, driver’s licenses or state-issued ID number, a bank account and routing number for direct deposit if available, and in some cases, an Identity Protection Personal Identification Number).

Who needs to take action:

people who did not file returns in 2018 or 2019

people who do not have any income or work

people who earned under $12,200 for individuals or $24,4000 as married couples last year

people who are homeless

Who this does not apply to:

People who filed returns in 2018 or 2019, or who receive Social Security, survivor, disability or Supplemental Security Income benefits. These groups are already on the IRS’s radar.

What to do:

Register at the Non-Filers Portal to receive a stimulus payment ($1,200 per individual, plus $500 per dependent child under age 17 in 2019).

What’s the deadline?

October 15 to receive payment by the end of 2020.

Still confused?

This flier explains what to do.