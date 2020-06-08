Donald Trump liked a tweet about HBO’s ‘Insecure,’ and Twitter was deeply confused

Who: The President of the United States of America

Why we care: For the past couple months, Sunday nights on Twitter have been the setting for a surging discussion about the fourth season of HBO’s Insecure. Thousands of viewers post their opinions about whether Issa (creator/star Issa Rae) and Lawrence (Jay Ellis) could possibly rekindle their relationship, or more importantly, if Issa will ever forgive her former best friend Molly (Yvonne Orji) for . . . well, she knows what she did. Last night, though, the last person anyone might expect to have an opinion on the matter appeared to weigh in.

Apparently, Donald Trump smashed the like button on the tweet below, from an account with fewer than 200 followers:

This is how I wanted tonight's episode of insecure to end…Damn Molly pic.twitter.com/iYnLmPCPYk — Shea Butter Kneecaps (@shiningheaux) June 8, 2020

A lot of people on Twitter, some of whom have bots set up alerting them to the president’s Twitter activities noticed.