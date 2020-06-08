Mark Zuckerberg is on the wrong side of history

I have many friends who work at Facebook, whom I’ve watched over the years enthusiastically defend the company’s mission “to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together.” As someone who has worked in tech for nearly 20 years and built major businesses, I’ve admired Facebook’s stunning growth, and I have tried to remain open-minded as evidence mounted that Facebook drives misinformation and radicalization, encourages hate speech, and incites violence around the world. Meanwhile, my friends at Facebook have remained true believers.

Then, last week when I saw Mark Zuckerberg on Fox News defending Facebook’s laissez-faire approach to the content that populates its site, I thought, “Ok, this is it. Surely when they see their boss on the side of bigotry, hate, and racism, they are going to realize that they are on the wrong side of history.”

So, I called my friends at Facebook to ask them how they were feeling, and to see if they needed to vent. But instead of expressing doubt about the company’s position, most of them doubled down, telling me that “Mark is really the only grownup,” that Twitter is acting irresponsibly by “censoring” President Trump, and that free speech is fundamental—too essential to democracies for Facebook to stifle it.

As I think about these phone calls, it is painfully obvious to me that future dinner parties with these pals will get heated. So, I put together my own cheat sheet to keep in my back pocket for heated conversations to come. Here are my friends’ claims (in italics) and my responses:

“Facebook shouldn’t be the arbiter of the truth.” Facebook’s sophisticated algorithms already make the company the arbiter of people’s truths. Its algorithms decide which information gets displayed, amplified, and buried on your Facebook. Most (not all!) users are human beings, and most human beings believe to be true what is commonly accepted by other human beings in their circle; similarly, they reject as false what is commonly dismissed by other humans in their circle. Whatever information, true or false, it distributes, Facebook is de facto directing three billion people around the world what to believe and what not. If Facebook won’t change its algorithms, it then needs to be a defender of the facts.

Beyond these points, the fundamental questions I keep asking myself are: When you have achieved the size and the power that you have, why not stand for unifying rather than dividing people? Why not do all that’s possible to distribute fact-based information rather than falsehoods? Why not use your global might to advance tolerance over hate and racism? The world is on fire. It’s time.

Maelle Gavet has worked in technology for 15 years. She served as CEO of Ozon, an executive vice president at Priceline Group, and chief operating officer of Compass. She is the author of a forthcoming book, Trampled by Unicorns: Big Tech’s Empathy Problem and How to Fix It.