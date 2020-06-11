Advice on a good problem to have: How to hire in an economic downturn

Editor’s Note: Each week Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay, offers candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com.

Q. How do you hire in a time like this?

—Founder scaling a startup

Dear Founder,

I love this question! It’s a great time to hire. With so many talented people having been let go, this is as good a time as ever to recruit.

Usually there’s a war for talent, but now there’s a surplus of good candidates. In addition to those who are dealing with being furloughed or laid off, there are others who are at companies whose prospects have dimmed. Those people may be loose in their seats even if they are not active on the street.

When the dot-com bubble burst and the meltdown of 2000 ensued, eBay was fairly unaffected. We were thriving and growing, and we still had lots of job openings. We took full advantage of the precarious time to bring in amazing recruits.

Full disclosure: We did make some mistakes, including running a full-page ad in a local paper for a job fair we were hosting and neglecting to mention that it was a “technology job” fair—we were only looking for engineers, product managers, database administrators. With so many people looking for work, we shut down the freeway and people were lined up to enter the job fair. I remember being outside, handing out drinks and swag, and apologizing as I asked, “Are you here for a tech job?”