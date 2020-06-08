Siri and Google get ‘Black Lives Matter’ right. Alexa, not so much

Ask the Google Assistant whether Black lives matter, for instance, and you’ll get a forthright answer. “Black lives matter,” it responds. “Black people deserve the same freedoms afforded to everyone in this country, and recognizing the injustice they face is the first step towards fixing it.”

When asked if “all lives matter”—a phrase sometimes used as a derailing tactic by those who’d rather not discuss racial inequality—Google gets even sharper: “Saying ‘Black Lives Matter’ doesn’t mean that all lives don’t,” the Google Assistant says. “It means Black lives are at risk in ways that others are not.”

These answers only arrived on Friday afternoon, after more than a week of nationwide protests triggered by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Previously, the Google Assistant would only say that “of course” Black lives matter, without elaboration, and when asked about “all lives matter,” Google said it couldn’t understand the question.

The new responses, along with somewhat similar ones from Apple’s Siri assistant, show how “Black Lives Matter” has at last become a mainstream way to acknowledge racism in America. They also highlight the fine line tech giants walk in building voice assistants that can answer any question. These companies have generally tried to avoid controversy, and it wasn’t long ago that they shied away from the topic of racial injustice entirely. Yet they’ve also presented their AI assistants as human-like conversationalists. That might prompt users to expect the assistants to have opinions, in a way that conventional search engines do not.

Deflecting or failing to understand sensitive questions shatters the illusion of humanity and risks coming off as insensitive. At some point, not having a stance on tough topics starts to look like a stance in itself.

Siri’s acknowledgment, Alexa’s deflection

While Siri’s responses are less direct than the Google Assistant’s, it at least acknowledges that Black lives matter when asked and presents a link to BlackLivesMatter.com. More importantly, it responds to questions about “all lives matter” by alluding to the baggage around that phrase: “‘All Lives Matter’ is often used in response to the phrase ‘Black Lives Matter,’ but it does not represent the same concerns,'” Siri says, before encouraging users to visit BlackLivesMatter.com for more information.