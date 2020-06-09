Dear tech industry: Protesting is important, but it’s not enough

It has been both heartening and whiplash-inducing to watch the tech ecosystem’s response to the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery and the mass protests across the country they have inspired. It is a testament to organizers on the ground who have worked for years and years, often without the resources they needed, that techies—who have largely struggled in the last three years to address issues of racial inequity and injustice—are among those standing up.

High-wage work in America is not colorblind; it’s not a meritocracy; it’s white. And that goes doubly for tech. Often we hear that the lack of Black and Latinx people in tech is a pipeline issue. That these folks are not pursuing tech educations and careers. But the data show that 20% of computer science graduates and 24% of boot camp grads are Black and Latinx. However, only 6% of the tech industry is Black and Latinx. As legions of racial equity professionals, diversity and inclusion specialists, and educators demanded the tech industry shift, we often heard, “But tech isn’t any worse than anyone else.”

You’re right! But tech also fashions itself as a world-changing, moonshot making, risk-taking enterprise. Itnot to apply that ethos to itself for the most consequential issues of our time. Over the last four years, it has also actively hidden, covered up, and made excuses for this lack of effort.

The Black and Latinx whisper network in tech knows that tech companies are afraid of investing in inclusion. That tech leaders believe that to come out in favor of a racially equitable workforce will put them in the crosshairs of a president with an itchy Twitter finger, and that their rank and file who are happy with the status quo will revolt.

Code2040 works for the proportional representation of Black and Latinx people in tech at all levels of leadership. We believe that by doing this in tech, we can have an impact on high-wage work across the economy. Since 2017, we have watched as company after company has deprioritized and defunded racial equity work. Roles such as Head of Diversity and Inclusion have shifted to Head of Employee Engagement. We’ve had conversations with HR teams, who, allocated a pittance of a budget for racial equity work, admit the operational cost of the work is too expensive.

We are then asked, as Black and Latinx people, to donate this work to multi-million- (or even multi-billion-) dollar businesses, or to provide services and programs at a discount. That means devaluing Black and Latinx labor, asking Black and Latinx people to work on the very policies and people that dehumanize us for free, and philanthropically subsidizing tech companies.

In moments like this, when police murder another Black person, when gross incompetence is demonstrated at the elected level, we often hear white people with money and power wringing their hands and crying, “What can I do?” or worse, “How does this happen?” Some brave the dangers of the coronavirus to head out and protest. Some start book clubs and post furiously on social media.