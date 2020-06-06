A few superspreaders transmit the majority of coronavirus cases

Early in the outbreak, researchers estimated that a person carrying SARS-CoV-2 would, on average, infect another two to three people . More recent studies have argued, however, that this number may actually be higher .

As early as January, though, there were reports out of Wuhan, China, of a single patient who infected 14 healthcare workers. That qualifies him as a superspreader: someone who is responsible for infecting an especially large number of other people.

Since then, epidemiologists have tracked a number of other instances of SARS-CoV-2 superspreading. In South Korea, around 40 people who attended a single church service were infected at the same time. At a choir practice of 61 people in Washington State, 32 attendees contracted confirmed COVID-19 and 20 more came down with probable cases. In Chicago, before social distancing was in place, one person that attended a dinner, a funeral, and then a birthday party was responsible for 15 new infections.

During any disease outbreak, epidemiologists want to quickly figure out whether superspreaders are part of the picture. Their existence can accelerate the rate of new infections or substantially expand the geographic distribution of the disease.

What are the characteristics of a superspreader?

Whether someone is a superspreader or not will depend on some combination of the pathogen, the patient’s biology, and their environment or behavior.

Some infected individuals might shed more virus into the environment than others if their immune system has trouble subduing the invader. Additionally, asymptomatic individuals—up to 50% of all those who get COVID-19—will continue their normal activities, inadvertently infecting more people. Even people who ultimately do show symptoms are capable of transmitting the virus during a presymptomatic phase.

A person’s behaviors, travel patterns, and degree of contact with others can also contribute to superspreading. An infected shopkeeper might come in contact with a large number of people and goods each day. An international business traveler may crisscross the globe in a short period of time. A sick healthcare worker might come in contact with large numbers of people who are especially susceptible, given the presence of other underlying illnesses.