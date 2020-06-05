UPDATES: COVID-19
National Donut Day freebies and deals are going fast. Here’s where to get your much-needed treat

[Photo: Sharon McCutcheon/Pexels]
By Arianne Cohen1 minute Read

We all need a sweet treat right about now. National Donut Day (or National Doughnut Day, if you insist) has arrived just in time: Donut shops nationwide are offering free, delectable, delicious donuts. Call your local specialty and vegan shops first for their promotions.

If you can’t find a local deal, these two national chains are both offering free donuts, with online order/pickup options to keep you safe (but wear a mask!):

Walmart, which gave away a million donuts last year, is sitting this year out.

National Donut Day has interesting origins: It was founded in 1938 to support women who served treats to World War I soldiers, called Salvation Army Donut Lassies.

