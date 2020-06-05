National Donut Day freebies and deals are going fast. Here’s where to get your much-needed treat

We all need a sweet treat right about now. National Donut Day (or National Doughnut Day, if you insist) has arrived just in time: Donut shops nationwide are offering free, delectable, delicious donuts. Call your local specialty and vegan shops first for their promotions.
If you can’t find a local deal, these two national chains are both offering free donuts, with online order/pickup options to keep you safe (but wear a mask!):
- Krispy Kreme. Free donut of your choice. To order online for pickup, use code NDW for the free donut.
- Dunkin’. Free donut with any beverage purchase today (order online here with their app), or a free half dozen donuts with any Grubhub order of $10 or more on Saturday and Sunday.
Walmart, which gave away a million donuts last year, is sitting this year out.
National Donut Day has interesting origins: It was founded in 1938 to support women who served treats to World War I soldiers, called Salvation Army Donut Lassies.