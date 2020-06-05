National Donut Day freebies and deals are going fast. Here’s where to get your much-needed treat

We all need a sweet treat right about now. National Donut Day (or National Doughnut Day, if you insist) has arrived just in time: Donut shops nationwide are offering free, delectable, delicious donuts. Call your local specialty and vegan shops first for their promotions .

If you can’t find a local deal, these two national chains are both offering free donuts, with online order/pickup options to keep you safe (but wear a mask!):

Krispy Kreme. Free donut of your choice. To order online for pickup, use code NDW for the free donut.

Free donut of your choice. To order online for pickup, use code NDW for the free donut. Dunkin’. Free donut with any beverage purchase today (order online here with their app), or a free half dozen donuts with any Grubhub order of $10 or more on Saturday and Sunday.

Walmart, which gave away a million donuts last year, is sitting this year out.

National Donut Day has interesting origins: It was founded in 1938 to support women who served treats to World War I soldiers, called Salvation Army Donut Lassies.