UPDATES: COVID-19
advertisement
advertisement
  • 11:50 am

These iPhone apps support black creators and social justice

These iPhone apps support black creators and social justice
[Photo: Startup Stock Photos/Pexels]
By Arianne Cohen1 minute Read

You are your apps. And today Apple’s app store is featuring apps that support social justice, one day after the Apple website featured a letter on racism from CEO Tim Cook.

Support black-owned apps

  • Shine. The highly rated (and Webby Award winner for Best Lifestyle app) program offers daily texts, motivations, and audio clips to keep you inspired in this difficult moment in time.
  • We Read TooA directory of hundreds of books written by authors of colors, featuring main characters of color.
  • Liberate. The small but mighty meditation app that speaks to a broad range of Black experiences.

Get your voice heard

  • 5 Calls. The app will dial your five representatives for you and provide scripts on major issues. Calling your reps doesn’t get any easier.
  • OutvoteFollow favorite progressive causes, with updates on how to help.
  • VoterPal. Register to vote.

Apple’s other picks are here.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life