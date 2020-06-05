These iPhone apps support black creators and social justice

You are your apps. And today Apple’s app store is featuring apps that support social justice, one day after the Apple website featured a letter on racism from CEO Tim Cook.
Support black-owned apps
- Shine. The highly rated (and Webby Award winner for Best Lifestyle app) program offers daily texts, motivations, and audio clips to keep you inspired in this difficult moment in time.
- We Read Too. A directory of hundreds of books written by authors of colors, featuring main characters of color.
- Liberate. The small but mighty meditation app that speaks to a broad range of Black experiences.
Get your voice heard
- 5 Calls. The app will dial your five representatives for you and provide scripts on major issues. Calling your reps doesn’t get any easier.
- Outvote. Follow favorite progressive causes, with updates on how to help.
- VoterPal. Register to vote.
Apple’s other picks are here.