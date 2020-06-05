5 books to start to teach anti-racism to children

What: Anti-racism books for children.

Why We Care: The recent deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery have once again sparked a necessary, but difficult for some discussion about racism and police brutality in America. As protests continue to spread around the world, more adults are looking for ways to enlighten themselves while also trying to figure out how to educate their children.

That is where Brittany Smith comes in.

The New Jersey-based pre-kindergarten teacher has provided a list of books on Twitter that she uses in her work life to ease her children into what has been a difficult conversation for a lot of parents.

Teacher in me had to do this.. CHILDREN’S BOOKS THAT DISCUSS RACE & RACISM THREAD: — Brittany (@wanderingbritt_) June 2, 2020

In her tweet, which has over 200,000 retweets and over 400,000 likes as of Friday morning, Smith lists a variety of books that center around diverse protagonists, history makers, religious tolerance, and pivotal events in American history. Some of the titles listed include Schomburg: The Man Who Built a Library, My Family Divided, Shining Star: The Anna Mae Wong Story, Young Water Protectors . . . A Story About Standing Rock, Hair Love, and more.