J.C. Penney store closures: A list of all 154 stores closing

Last month it was reported that J.C. Penney would be closing up to 200 of its 850 stores as part of its bankruptcy and restructuring plans. The reason for the 118-year-old department store closures is reportedly due to a fall in foot traffic and sales for a variety of reasons, including a move to people shopping online and the economic fallout of COVID-19.
If you’re a J.C. Penney shopper, you’ll be glad to hear that the company isn’t closing quite as many stores as rumored, however. The chain has announced that it will now shutter 154 stores—still a huge amount, but almost a quarter less than originally rumored. So is your J.C. Penney on the chopping block? Here’s a full list of store closures by state:
Alabama
- Covington Mall, Andalusia, AL 36420
- Regency Square, Florence, AL 35630
- Jackson Square, Scottsboro, AL 35768
- Spanish Fort Town Center, Spanish Fort, AL 36527
Arizona
- Little Creek Center, Cottonwood, AZ 86326
- Christown Spectrum, Phoenix, AZ 85015
- El Con Shopping Center, Tucson, AZ 85716
Arkansas
- Independence Center, Batesville, AR 72501
- Conway Towne Center, Conway, AR 72032
- Mellor Park Mall, El Dorado, AR 71730
- The Fashion Center, Harrison, AR 72601
California
- Rancho Del Chino Shopping Center, Chino, CA 91710
- J.C. Penney, Delano, CA 93215
- San Luis Plaza, Los Banos, CA 93635
- Woodland Plaza, Paso Robles, CA 93446
- Inland Center, San Bernardino, CA 92408
- West Valley Mall, Tracy, CA 95304
- Countryside Plaza, Turlock, CA 95380
- Yreka Junction Mall, Yreka, CA 96097
Colorado
- Durango Mall, Durango, CO 81301
- J.C. Penney, Fort Collins, CO 80525
- Greeley Mall, Greeley, CO 80631
- River Landing Shopping Center, Montrose, CO 81401
Connecticut
- Torrington Commons, Torrington, CT 06790
Florida
- Desoto Square Mall, Bradenton, FL 34205
- Coralwood Shopping Center, Cape Coral, FL 33990
- Gulf Coast Town Center, Fort Myers, FL 33913
- Regency Square Mall, Jacksonville, FL 32225
- Eagle Ridge Mall, Lake Wales, FL 33859
- Santa Rosa Shopping Center, Mary Esther, FL 32569
- Orlando Fashion Square, Orlando, FL 32803
- Lakeshore Mall, Sebring, FL 33870
- Westshore Plaza, Tampa, FL 33609
Georgia
- Georgia Square, Athens, GA 30606
- Northlake Mall, Atlanta, GA 30345
- Arbor Place Mall, Douglasville, GA 30135
- Lakeshore Mall, Gainesville, GA 30501
- Mount Berry Mall, Rome, GA 30165
- Statesboro Mall, Statesboro, GA 30458
- Hatcher Point Mall, Waycross, GA 31501
Idaho
- Lewiston Shopping Center, Lewiston, ID 83501
- Bonner Mall, Ponderay, ID 83852
Illinois
- Northfield Square, Bourbonnais, IL 60914
- River Oaks Shopping Center, Calumet City, IL 60409
- University Mall, Carbondale, IL 62901
- Freeport Mall, Freeport, IL 61032
- Times Square Mall, Mt Vernon, IL 62864
Indiana
- Bedford Town Fair, Bedford, IN 47421
- Concord Mall, Elkhart, IN 46517
- NW Pavilion @ Michigan Road, Indianapolis, IN 46268
- Kokomo Mall, Kokomo, IN 46902
- River Point Mall, Madison, IN 47250
- Muncie Mall, Muncie, IN 47303
- Pilgrim Place Mall, Plymouth, IN 46563
- Richmond Square, Richmond, IN 47374
- Vincennes Plaza, Vincennes, IN 47591
Iowa
- J.C. Penney, Carroll, IA 51401
- Marshalltown Mall, Marshalltown, IA 50158
Kansas
- Flint Hills Village, Emporia, KS 66801
- Liberal Plaza, Liberal, KS 67901
- Central Mall, Salina, KS 67401
Kentucky
- Green River Plaza, Campbellsville, KY 42718
- Danville Manor Shopping Center, Danville, KY 40422
- Bradford Square, Hopkinsville, KY 42240
- Market Square, Maysville, KY 41056
- Middlesboro Mall, Middlesboro, KY 40965
- Town Square Mall, Owensboro, KY 42301
Louisiana
- Acadiana Mall, Lafayette, LA 70503
- Lakeside Shopping Center, Metairie, LA 70002
- Regal Court Shopping Center, Shreveport, LA 71105
Maryland
- Boulevard @ Box Hill, Abingdon, MD 21009
- Woodmore Towne Center, Lanham, MD 20706
- Country Club Mall, La Vale, MD 21502
Michigan
- Alpena Mall, Alpena, MI 49707
- Cadillac Shopping Center, Cadillac, MI 49601
- J.C. Penney, Petoskey, MI 49770
Minnesota
- Riverdale Village, Coon Rapids, MN 55448
- Eden Prairie Center, Eden Prairie, MN 55344
- Grove Square Shopping Center, Maple Grove, MN 55311
- Kandi Mall, Willmar, MN 56201
Mississippi
- Sawmill Square Mall, Laurel, MS 39440
- Starkville Crossing, Starkville, MS 39759
Missouri
- Bolger Square, Independence, MO 64055
- Kirksville Shopping Center, Kirksville, MO 63501
Montana
- Gallatin Valley Mall, Bozeman, MT 59718
Nebraska
- Conestoga Mall, Grand Island, NE 68803
New Hampshire
- West Street Shopping Center, Keene, NH 03431
- Mountain Valley Mall, North Conway, NH 03860
- Lilac Mall, Rochester, NH 03867
- Upper Valley Plaza, West Lebanon, NH 03784
New Mexico
- White Sands Mall, Alamogordo, NM 88310
New York
- Finger Lakes Mall, Auburn, NY 13021
- Batavia City Centre, Batavia, NY 14020
- Roseland Shopping Center, Canandaigua, NY 14424
- Sangertown Square Mall, New Hartford, NY 13413
- Oswego Plaza, Oswego, NY 13126
- Freedom Mall, Rome, NY 13440
- Destiny USA, Syracuse, NY 13290
North Carolina
- Henderson Square, Henderson, NC 27536
- Biggs Park Shopping Center, Lumberton, NC 28358
- Twin Rivers Mall, New Bern, NC 28562
- North Hills Shopping Center, Raleigh, NC 27609
- Richmond Plaza, Rockingham, NC 28379
Ohio
- Chapel Hill Mall, Akron, OH 44310
- Tri County Plaza, Akron, OH 44312
- Carnation Mall, Alliance, OH 44601
- Ashtabula Mall, Ashtabula, OH 44004
- Governors Plaza, Cincinnati, OH 45249
- Northtowne Mall, Defiance, OH 43512
- Summit Square Shopping Center, East Liverpool, OH 43920
- The Shoppes at Parma, Parma, OH 44129
- Miami Valley Mall, Piqua, OH 45356
Oklahoma
- Oakwood Mall, Enid, OK 73703
- Tandy Town Shopping Center, McAlester, OK 74501
- Town Center Plaza, Midwest City, OK 73110
- Arrowhead Mall, Muskogee, OK 74401
- Shawnee Mall, Shawnee, OK 74804
- Tulsa Promenade, Tulsa, OK 74135
Oregon
- Cascade Village, Bend, OR 97701
- McMinnville Plaza, McMinnville, OR 97128
- Garden Valley Mall, Roseburg, OR 97471
- Salem Center, Salem, OR 97301
Pennsylvania
- Clearview Mall, Butler, PA 16001
- North Hanover Mall, Hanover, PA 17331
- Beaver Valley Mall, Monaca, PA 15061
- Monroeville Mall, Monroeville, PA 15146
- Galleria @ Pittsburgh Mills, Tarentum, PA 15084
South Carolina
- Anderson Mall, Anderson, SC 29621
- Cross Creek Mall, Beaufort, SC 29906
- Magnolia Mall, Florence, SC 29501
- Myrtle Beach Mall, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
- Prince of Orange Mall, Orangeburg, SC 29115
- Rock Hill Galleria, Rock Hill, SC 29730
South Dakota
- University Mall, Brookings, SD 57006
Tennessee
- Bradley Square, Cleveland, TN 37312
- Columbia Mall, Columbia, TN 38401
- Dyersburg Mall, Dyersburg, TN 38024
- Kingsport Town Center, Kingsport, TN 37664
- Foothills Mall, Maryville, TN 37801
- Three Star Mall, McMinnville, TN 37110
Texas
- Timber Creek Crossing, Dallas, TX 75231
- Crossroads Mall, Greenville, TX 75402
- West Hills Mall, Huntsville, TX 77340
- Music City Mall, Lewisville, TX 75067
- Lufkin Shopping Center, Lufkin, TX 75901
- Palestine Mall, Palestine, TX 75801
- Mirabeau Square, Paris, TX 75460
Utah
- Layton Hills Mall, Layton, UT 84041
- Cache Valley Mall, Logan, UT 84341
Vermont
- Bennington Square, Bennington, VT 05201
- Berlin Mall, Berlin, VT 05602
Virginia
- Danville Mall, Danville, VA 24540
- Colonial Mall, Staunton, VA 24401
Wisconsin
- Crossroads Shopping Center, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051