Remodeling? Hire a black designer

According to the 2019 Design Census , which tracks the demographics and specializations of designers, only 3% of surveyed designers are black. That extends to the home furnishings and interior design industry. A young organization called the Black Artists + Designers Guild (BADG) seeks to highlight the work of lesser-known artists, makers, and designers in this industry.

The Guild offers a comprehensive directory for those looking to hire or commission one of their members for a project. If you’re in the market for an interior designer or artist, this list is a great place to start looking for creatives at the top of their field. (If you’re just looking to support the artistic community during a period when many artists and designers aren’t getting much work, you can donate directly to the BADG to help with the work of cultivating the next generation of black creatives.) Here are seven Guild members, whose work you should know.

Whitney J Decor

This New Orleans-based designer is known for creating warm, cozy spaces that mix southern charm with striking colors and patterns. There are often African-inspired details in the mix.

Eneia White Interiors

This Queens-based interior designer is known for creating spaces that are relaxing but full of personality. She designed this room for a sneakerhead, creating brackets on the wall for a rotating array of colorful kicks.