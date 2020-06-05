Remodeling? Hire a black designer

According to the 2019 Design Census, which tracks the demographics and specializations of designers, only 3% of surveyed designers are black. That extends to the home furnishings and interior design industry. A young organization called the Black Artists + Designers Guild (BADG) seeks to highlight the work of lesser-known artists, makers, and designers in this industry.
The Guild offers a comprehensive directory for those looking to hire or commission one of their members for a project. If you’re in the market for an interior designer or artist, this list is a great place to start looking for creatives at the top of their field. (If you’re just looking to support the artistic community during a period when many artists and designers aren’t getting much work, you can donate directly to the BADG to help with the work of cultivating the next generation of black creatives.) Here are seven Guild members, whose work you should know.
This New Orleans-based designer is known for creating warm, cozy spaces that mix southern charm with striking colors and patterns. There are often African-inspired details in the mix.
View this post on Instagram
ON THE BLOG: this gorgeous bold, blue and green living room. Link in bio for the deets! . . . #nola #neworleans#neworleansinteriors #neworleansblogger#nolablogger #pocketofmyhome #makehomeyours #vignette #designsecretsources #stellarspaces #designsponge #homeaccessories #nolablogger #jeweltones #howyouhome #homestyling #interiorlovers #myhomestyle #moreismoredecor #nolastyle #myfourwallsdecor #accessorizing #homestyling #coffeetablestyling #zgalleriemoment #interiorstyling #shopzgallerie
This Queens-based interior designer is known for creating spaces that are relaxing but full of personality. She designed this room for a sneakerhead, creating brackets on the wall for a rotating array of colorful kicks.
View this post on Instagram
✨Fun Fact: During consultations, I like to observe what each client has a lot of. ????This gives me priceless insight into who they are, or who they want to be! ????????What do your collections say about you? BTW: I have lots of nail polish! ???????? ????: shot by NICK @nickglimenakis
This Brooklyn-based firm is founded by General Judd, who began his career as part of the Blue Man group. His interior design studio is based on storytelling: He likes to incorporate aspects of the neighborhood with the homeowner’s lifestyle to create a complete narrative.
New Jersey-based designer Alicia Bailey is known for her bold, maximalist interiors. She favors layering textures and colors to create fantastic wonderlands.
View this post on Instagram
If you believe I should win… Vote for my project in @luxemagazine Readers’ Choice Awards. Swipe to see how I hand painted the 18ft accent wall and to see more pics of my project which is also being featured on @openhousetv go to the LINK IN BIO to cast your vote. Thanks in advance for your love and support! ????????#designedbybaileyli #baileyliinteriors #interiordesign #interiordesigner #contemporarydesign #art #painting #mydesign #mywestelm #abcbyme photography by @ke1th_ and @dopeboyfras #BeREDWithLuxe #residentialexcellenceindesign #BeREDWithSKSHome http://bit.ly/beredwithluxe https://submissions.luxemagazine.com/gallery/0c0124b3-f2c3-4c44-9a31-38d6e5d3302e/9194106
This New York-based interior decorator and product designer is proficient in the art of feng shui. Her furniture often uses lush materials, like velvet and silks, while her porcelain ceramics give the illusion that they are made from clouds or cotton wool.
View this post on Instagram
Check out our Milo duo. The Milo Armchair features twin bent wood bases and legs in luxurious lacquer and varnished finishes, while The Milo Bean has leather accent handles for easy carrying. The colorful, curvy duo designed by Marie Burgos can be used together with The Milo Bean serving as a comfortable ottoman. Both are available in a wide range of plush fabrics◾️MB . . . . . . . . . . . #milochair #comfortblearmchair #furnituredesigner #curvyottoman #curvychair #greenchair #marieburgoscollection #marieburgosdesign #miloottoman #customchair
This California-based design firm made up of three black designers, including founder Nikki Lugh, has a philosophy of turning homes into sacred spaces that promote healing, restoration, and calm. Part of how the team achieves this mission is by designing with all five senses in mind. They also don’t shy away from using bold colors and patterns, including topaz-colored sofas in this sorority room.
View this post on Instagram
#rePLANOLY @badguild⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The nikkiklughdesign team believes everyone deserves a space that truly inspires and energizes them. They provide this through a multi-dimensional design philosophy that incorporates the most cutting edge evidence-based design applications as well as designing to all five senses. #WeAreBADG⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #interiordesign #homedecoration #designer #luxuryinteriors #interiors #moderndesign #blackdesign #spaceplanning #buildwithbadg #wedesigntoo #wemaketoo #blackinteriordesigner #badguild #wearebadg #SanDiegoInteriorDesigner #SanDiegoDesigner #SanDiegoInteriorDesign
Headquartered in Savanna-la-mar, Jamaica, BAUGHaus Design Studio creates handmade ceramics, lighting, furniture, and soft goods. Many of the pieces are inspired by Caribbean culture.
View this post on Instagram
???????? Customer appreciation post! ???????? We have some of the bestest customers! @peaceisofbianca shares her #CaribbeanPrincess #planter getting its own #succulent and sitting pretty with the #legendary #genepearson #raku head Check out her page for exquisitely made jewellery! We love getting photos of #baughausinthewild #baughaus #ajamaicanoriginal #handmadeinjamaica #Jamaicanmade #porcelain #ceramics #potterystudio #pottery #Jamaicanceramics #jamaicanpottery #baughauslove