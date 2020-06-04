People are finding comfort in the words of Herman Munster. Yes, that Herman Munster

File that under words you probably never thought you’d read today, but it’s 2020, so you’ll roll with it.

The world is raging amid a global pandemic, the pentagon has confirmed UFO sightings, and NASA has confirmed the existence of a parallel universe. At this point in the year, there’s literally nothing that is surprising or even ironic—even if it’s words of wisdom from Herman Munster. Yup, that Herman Munster, the Frankenstein’s monster-headed patriarch from the popular 1960’s sitcom, The Munsters.

Baby Boomers remember The Munsters from the series’ first run and Gen X-ers (and possibly millennials) have most likely watched the show when it was on in syndication. Now, Herman Munster is experiencing the opposite of cancel culture. You know how people are getting canceled for messed up things they tweeted or said 10 years ago?

Mr. Munster (or The Munsters writers) is being praised for a lesson in tolerance that he imparted to his son in a 1965 episode. In the clip, which has resurfaced on Twitter with music dubbed over it, Munster states the following:

“The lesson I want you to learn is: It doesn’t matter what you look like. You can be tall or short or fat or thin, or ugly or handsome, like your father, or you can be black or yellow or white. It doesn’t matter. But what does matter is the size of your heart and the strength of your character.”