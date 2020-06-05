I’m a gay CEO, and this is why parental leave will promote gender equality

My newest startup is Benjamin. No, it’s not a new consumer product or AI company with a familiar first name . Benjamin is my son. And only five months in, he is the most amazing product I’ve ever helped launch. He is also the one I least imagined being possible. I came of age when gay marriage was illegal and gay parenting frowned upon in most of the world.

We still have a long way to go on these issues.

After an early work experience ended with me being fired because I was gay, I decided to start my own business built on the values I care about. In 2012, I founded Credly, a tech company that helps organizations make human capital decisions based on skills and abilities, instead of bias and faulty assumptions.

When my husband, Andy, and I decided to become parents, there were lots of eyeballs on us but no societal playbook to follow. Questions such as “With two dads, which one of you will stay home after the baby is born?” (which for some translated to “Which one of you is the mom?”) made us realize that whatever plans we made for parental leave would help educate and become a model for others. We saw a chance to help move past a conversation dominated by the archaic maternity-leave playbook, which has perpetuated bias against women in the workplace and permitted men to operate under lower expectations.

Parental leave for all should be an expectation, not just a benefit

Companies such as Credly that offer paid paternity leave are still rare. While the number of big businesses offering paid paternity leave is growing, just 9% of U.S. worksites offer it to all their employees. It is even more unusual that Andy and I each took a full month of parental leave.

Although new fathers eligible for paid paternity leave are increasingly using the benefit, 76% return to work in less than a week and 96% in under two weeks. Most take less time than their benefit allows. Studies tell us why, though I’m pretty sure most women already know the answer: “to minimize the risk of stigmas and other penalties” in the workplace.

Even as the CEO, I had concerns about whether my decision to take parental leave would adversely impact anyone’s perception of me or their confidence in my ability to keep leading. From my admittedly privileged position, the experience made me see how hard it is for millions of women to navigate this decision. They wonder if interviewers or managers are gaming out the likelihood they will get pregnant and take a leave.