This video calls out L.A. mayor’s handling of police force during Black Lives Matter protests

The irony of protests against police brutality being met with police brutality has not been lost during this current global outcry for racial equality sparked by the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade, and more.
City officials have justified the increased number of police officers with the excuse that they’re in the streets to mitigate property damage and looting.
However, video clips spreading online have once again exposed excessive and oftentimes completely unnecessary force doled out by police officers.
From the improper use of rubber bullets to police officers ramming into crowds of protestors, the guise of maintaining “law and order” has rapidly crumbled to reveal, in even sharper detail, why these protests are happening in the first place.
And film editor Nick Andert drives that point home even further with his video We See You, Mayor Garcetti.
Andert, who’s worked on docuseries including Ugly Delicious and Abstract: The Art of Design, juxtaposes footage from Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti’s May 31 public safety update with what’s been really going on in the streets between protestors and law enforcement in the city.
We see you, Mayor Garcetti. Please share widely. pic.twitter.com/puknIxTcOY
— Nick Andert (@NickAndert) June 3, 2020
While Garcetti has been mindful in calling for justice for George Floyd and supporting peaceful protests, his intention to control looting and property damage with an imposed curfew and mass arrests has essentially given carte blanche to police officers to handle protestors, peaceful or otherwise, in any manner they see fit.
It’s the same problem that’s happening nationwide: city officials telling protestors how they should react, but no one telling officers how to act.
Garcetti did announce on Wednesday that he would be cutting the LAPD’s budget, as well as implementing a moratorium on adding people to the CalGang database, which contains around 100,000 alleged gang members and associates.
It’s a step in the right direction. But one that could be even bigger by actually holding officers accountable for their overtly aggressive actions against protestors, as so expertly stitched together by Andert’s video.
Now we just need a sequel featuring New York City mayor Bill de Blasio.