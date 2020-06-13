You’re going to want to talk about HBO’s ‘I May Destroy You’—here’s a constructive way to do it

Create a buzzy show and you can guarantee social media will be awash with memes and pithy hot takes during each episode. However, some shows warrant a more structured arena to unpack topics with guided conversations.

Case in point: Michaela Coel’s HBO dark comedy I May Destroy You.

Written, produced, and starring Coel, I May Destroy You follows Arabella (Coel), an aspiring writer who’s drugged and sexually assaulted during a night out. As she slowly puts the pieces together of what exactly happened, Arabella also begins the trying process of reclaiming her identity. Through Arabella and her best friends Terry (Weruche Opia) and Kwame (Paapa Essiedu), I May Destroy You presents a nuanced meditation on dating, consent, and trauma, particularly from the vantage point of black and LGBTQ+ communities.

While the show gives audiences plenty to unpack on social media, HBO teamed up with the creative consultancy Verb to figure out how to advance those conversations in a safe space. Before COVID-19, there were talks of public art installations and intimate in-person events.

However, under self-isolation and quarantine, the plan shifted toward the digital content series “Gathering the Pieces.”

“We were trying to find the balance in the light and dark themes of the show—even Michaela talks about how it’s a dark comedy,” says Shannon Simpson-Jones, cofounder of Verb. “So it’s not your typical influencer brunch and screening events. We wanted to have a more meaningful experience given the depth of this show.”

“Gathering the Pieces,” which was actually a potential title for the show before Coel chose I May Destroy You, features a series of guided discussions and workshops around various topics related to the show including “Understanding Cannabis and the Brain,” “Reclaiming Your Body,” “Triggers, Trauma, and Breaking Through,” and more.