George Floyd funeral and memorial services: Here’s what to know

Three separate memorial services and a funeral service will take place today and in the coming days for George Floyd, the black man whose death in Minneapolis police custody on May 25 touched off a wave of protests around the world. Here’s what to know:

When and where are the services?

According to multiple reports, including by the Minneapolis Star Tribune, the services will be held at the following times and places:

Minneapolis : Thursday, June 4, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. A private memorial will be held at the Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary at North Central University. The Reverend Al Sharpton will deliver a eulogy.

: Thursday, June 4, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. A private memorial will be held at the Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary at North Central University. The Reverend Al Sharpton will deliver a eulogy. Raeford, North Carolina : Saturday, June 6. A public viewing and private service will be held here, according to a Facebook announcement by the Hoke County sheriff. Floyd was born in North Carolina before moving to Texas.

: Saturday, June 6. A public viewing and private service will be held here, according to a Facebook announcement by the Hoke County sheriff. Floyd was born in North Carolina before moving to Texas. Houston: A public viewing will take place on Monday, June 8, from noon to 6 p.m. at the Fountain of Praise Church. The funeral will take place the following day, on Tuesday, June 9, at 11 a.m. According to KHOU, the funeral is expected to be a ticketed event. (We’ll update this post when we hear more.)

Will the services be televised?

TV networks are planning to air today’s service. You can live-stream it on the NBC News YouTube channel or via the embedded video below: